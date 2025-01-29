Rpost Expands Legaltech Partnerships, Enhancing Security & E-Signature Solutions
RPost has announced new LegalTech platform integrations at the Optimize! LegalTech conference, expanding RMail's email security and RSign's e-signature capabilities across top legal applications. These include NetDocuments, iManage, OpenText, Zola Suite, Eclipse Proclaim, and Symfact CLM, among others, enhancing document security, practice management, and legal entity governance.
Legal professionals praise RPost for its seamless security automation and compliance benefits. With affordable, court-accepted, and privacy-compliant tools, RMail's Registered EmailTM proof of delivery is recognized in legal proceedings. As Mick Thompson of Proclaim Legal Systems states,“Our integration with RMail ensures even better data security for law firms and their clients.”
