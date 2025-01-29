Choreographer Ahmed Khan Shares Fun Anecdote From 'Yes Boss' Shoot With Shah Rukh Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Acclaimed director and choreographer Ahmed Khan has worked with some bigwigs from the including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during his tenure. Recently, he shared a heartwarming anecdote from shooting the song "Chaand Taare" in the 1997 "Yes Boss" with King Khan.

Talking about filming the song on the streets of Bandstand, Mumbai Ahmed Khan revealed, "When I was shooting Chaand Tare, it was a very inspirational song. The song meant a lot to me, Shah Rukh Khan, Jatin Lalit, and many youngsters who were involved in it. Javed ji wrote it like a young boy who wants to achieve a lot in life like everything he wants but then it is Bas Itna Sa Khawab Hain. So when I had planned the song I wanted to capture that he is a normal guy in the streets of Mumbai but whatever he is doing he is thinking big. We were shooting with kids and all various cartoon characters, so the song was a double beat and I suggested Jatin Lalit make it a single beat and they took it so positively.”

Remembering a fun anecdote from the "Chaand Taare" shoot, the choreographer added,”Once we were shooting in Bandstand and we were shooting outside Mannat but it was not Mannat then & I still remember I made Shah Rukh jump on a Parsi's vehicle and something went wrong and & the guard said us to move ahead and I remember Shah Rukh telling me shot lena hain Khareed lu kya and I said him Yes buy it and then we will shoot nicely here. So it made me realize that whenever you say something you should say the best thing and it always happens and today also if you see the song Mannat is there.”

Up next, Ahmed Khan will soon be working on the last schedule of the much-anticipated dram, "Welcome to the Jungle". The shoot is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.