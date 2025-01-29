Ananya Panday Shows Off Her Makeup Skills

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Ananya Panday recently showed off her makeup skills on social media.

The actress shared a glimpse of her talent in beauty and makeup in her recent post. On Wednesday, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a where she is seen flaunting her makeup skills. Alongside it, Ananya wrote,“Sometimes I manage to do my own makeup up well.”

In the short clip, the 'Liger' star looked elegant as she flaunted her subtle makeup look with nude lipstick and mascara. A few days ago, Ananya dropped her photos from the grand celebration of Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25 glorious legacy. The 'Khaali Peeli' actress stunned in a captivating black minidress adorned with shimmering golden polka dots, creating a celestial, otherworldly effect.

On January 17, Ananya Panday playfully trolled her actor father, Chunky Panday, on his wedding anniversary with wife Bhavna. Chunky shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram featuring himself, Bhavna, and their daughters, Ananya and Rysa, from their travels abroad. However, it was Ananya's witty comment that stole the spotlight. She humorously wrote, "Always the worst pictures, always," leaving fans in splits.

On the professional front, the actress made her debut with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year 2" in 2019. She was last seen in "Call Me Bae" and "CTRL," both of which were OTT releases.

Panday has been cast in the lead role for an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the yet-to-be-titled drama will tell the inspiring story of C. Sankaran Nair, the renowned lawyer who took on the British Empire in the 1920s through a historic legal battle.

Furthermore, the actress will also be seen reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the laughter ride“Call Me Bae.”