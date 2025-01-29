PURE EV Partners with BE ENERGY France to Double the Life of Li-Ion Batteries

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 January 2025- PURE EV, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced a strategic partnership with BE Energy (leading climate tech company from France), marking the first-ever collaboration of its kind in India. This alliance will bring advanced Li-Ion battery reconditioning technology to the Indian market, enhancing the sustainability and decarbonization efforts of electric mobility.



BE Energy, a global leader in battery reconditioning, will begin its India operations with this partnership. This collaboration will deploy the patented high-tech equipment from BE Energy in combination with patented BatricsFaradayTM technology from PURE EV. The joint aim is to establish ourselves as the first pure player in the Li-Ion battery reconditioning field in India.



The collaboration will lead to long-term cost savings for EV owners, as the reconditioning/rejuvenation process will reduce the need for new batteries, thereby lowering overall costs. The partnership is poised to redefine the confidence of commercial banks and NBFCs on battery life cycle, further accelerating India’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable mobility ecosystem.



Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and MD of PURE EV, said, “Our partnership with BE Energy aligns perfectly with PURE EV's long-term vision of creating electric vehicles with durability and value for money. As BE Energy’s first partner in India, this collaboration reflects our dedication to bring the “re-sale” value confidence among the stakeholders: financial institutions and end users, and we are excited to play a key role in shaping the future of the EV two-wheeler and ESS markets.”



Bertrand Coste, Founder and Global President of BE Energy “We are excited to collaborate with PURE EV and bring our cutting-edge battery reconditioning technology and equipment to India. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to driving sustainability in the EV sector and making a positive impact on the environment by reconditioning end of life & defective batteries, contributing to a lower carbon footprint.”



Both PURE EV and BE Energy share a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. This partnership aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, reinforcing the nation’s push towards self-reliance in green technology and the first facility will be commissioned in FY26 at Karmanghat IDA, Hyderabad, Telangana





MENAFN29012025005232011781ID1109142069