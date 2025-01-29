Vision International School Hosts Largest College Fair Till Date

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vision International School (VIS) hosted its largest College Fair, welcoming representatives from over 24 universities and agencies from Qatar and around the globe.

The event was a key initiative to enhance college and career readiness for high school students.

Students from Grades 9 to 12 engaged with university representatives to explore diverse academic programmes, understand admission requirements, and seek guidance on their college and career aspirations. Agencies specialising in international college applications also offered valuable resources for students planning to study abroad.

In addition to VIS students, the event welcomed students from other schools, fostering collaboration and broadening the experience for all participants.

“This College Fair was not just about preparing our students for their next academic steps. It was an opportunity to build connections within the educational community and provide valuable resources for future success,” said Merjem Salihagic, School Counselor.

VIS extends its gratitude to the universities, agencies, and schools contributing to the event's success. Together, we are empowering the next generation of global leaders.