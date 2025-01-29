Qatar-Oman Ties: Deep-Rooted History And Promising Future Prospects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The relationship between State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman is marked by an exceptional nature that made it a role model for relations between nations and peoples, stemming from the profound cultural and heritage commonalities that span deep-rooted history.

The Qatar-Oman cultural ties embody two prudent leaderships trajectory toward an enduring advancement of these ties to strengthen cooperation in wide-ranging fields, with their cultures remaining diverse and rich, thereby creating innovative cooperation.

This bilateral cooperation meets the innovators aspirations toward broader horizons to be a quintessential collaboration on cultural work, stemming from the joint history and bolstering the strategy of cultural collaboration between the two countries. The cooperation is based on bilateral agreements, with the State of Qatar signing two memoranda of understanding to boost cultural and sport cooperation with Oman during the meetings of the 22nd of the Qatari-Omani Joint Committee, held in Muscat, Oman, in November 2023, in addition to the agreements signed between the two nations within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The GCC's 2020-2030 Cultural Strategy is the core reference that regulates the cultural work among the GCC states, including Oman and Qatar, with a joint cultural committee in place which is tasked with setting annual plans for events, and joint cultural activities.

The Omani heritage researcher, Mohammed bin Amer Al Eisri, highlighted that the Qatari-Omani cultural cooperation is deep-rooted and doesnt stop at the signed agreements, but rather goes beyond to encompass numerous fields, foremost of which are manuscripts, publications, publishing, education, and historical research resources, exemplified by the diligent efforts of Qatari institutions, represented by the Qatar National Library (QNL) and Qatari Books House in safeguarding the heritage of Omani manuscripts and propagating their cultural and literary contributions through publication.

Qatari Books House abounds with prolific Omani treasures representing a significant civilizational value that obviously embodies the outstanding cultural cooperation between the two nations. The House features numerous poems, alongside models of Omani publications in Qatar, alongside the Omani annual calendar by the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Ansari who undertook the astronomical calculations for the Omani calendar during the years 19751976, presenting it as a gift to the Omani people.

Education has been pre- eminent withing the framework of the cultural cooperation between the two nations, with the Qatari didactic curricula being applied in Oman since 1971, until 1981, in terms of primary, elementary and secondary education.

In confirmation of setting clear-eyed frameworks for operationalizing the Qatari-Omani cultural cooperation, the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding in 2024, to exchange support in multiple domains such book production, publishing, authorship, translation, and digital media, in addition to book fairs, various arts such as music and theater, libraries, archiving, protection and promotion of intangible cultural heritage, and necessitating cooperation in those areas. This encompasses the strengthening of partnerships among cultural institutions, the exchange of events, expertise, and cultural activities, as well as the organization of joint professional training programs.

The salient landmarks of the cultural cooperation entail the two nations commitment to collaboratively participating in their annual book fairs. This collaboration has been fostered further when Oman became a guest of honor at the third Doha International Book Fair 2024, in apparent confirmation of the rock-solid cultural relationship between them.

This relationship has been crystallized in a pragmatic practical image that achieves the innovators aspirations and strengthens the bonds of fraternity and goodwill as one of the critical roles played by culture and arts through a prolific cultural program that highlighted the profundity of these bilateral ties presented by numerous Omani entities during which they showcased their innovative and intellectual milestones to the Qatari audience and received significant approbation and interaction from visitors of the fair.

Innovators in both nations are committed to engaging in a wide diversity of cultural and art events held in the two countries that range from fine art exhibitions to photography, conferences and literary seminars, in a manner that highlights the sharing a wide range of creative experiences, stemming from the profound cultural pillars shared by the two nations.

One shouldn't be oblivious to the permanent Omani presence in the cultural and heritage events held in Qatar, as Oman has been present in the annual Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, as well as the permanent participation of Omani youth in Al Galayel Championship for Traditional Hunting and various cultural forums, in addition to their salient presence in the most consequential Qatari awards.

There were outstanding Omani talents who snagged senior places in the cultural events held in Qatar, such as the translator Ahmed Al Muaini, who won the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding in 2015, with the writer Badriyah Al Badri securing first place in the Katara Prize for Prophets Poets in 2021, for her poem Qandeel Min Al Ghar“Lantern from the Cave”, along with other cultural and art exchanges between the two countries.

In addition, Qatar has prominent presence in official cultural events, with the last participation was through the Qatari play“Between Two Hearts.” performed at the 15th edition of Arab Theatre Festival in Muscat.

The two countries share a cultural discourse that underpins authenticity and heritage preservation whether on land and desert, or marine legacy and its arts in both nations. The discourse is based on the principles of moderation, tolerance, co-existence, identity and national privacy, as well as the balanced openness to cultures, repudiation of sectarianism, hatred and exclusion, thereby making the future cultural relationship far more promising.

The Sultanate of Oman abounds with cultural milestones underpinning a core pillar of the cultural strategy, along with a cultural and innovative activism, characterized by solid strides and pays tribute to heritage and museums. The country is open to international cultures in arts and literature, as well as all knowledge, while at the same time adheres to its cultural traditions and legacies.

Stemming from these milestones, Oman steadfastly moves toward renewal and advancement at various cultural and innovative levels, consistently with the hopes of the Omani innovators in the areas of thought, poem, fine art, photography and so forth.

Omans Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth gives special priority to the publication industry and supports the engagement of Omani writers, thinkers and novelists in a range of festivals and events globally so as to introduce the Omani artists and convey their voice.

The Sultanate of Oman boasts numerous archaeological sites that chronicle ancient civilizations, with discoveries dating back to the fifth millennium BCE, reflecting the region's historical epochs, the ingenuity of its people, and their interactions with contemporary global cultures.