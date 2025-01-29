عربي


Skanska Rebuilds The Lindsay C. Warren Bridge In Columbia, NC, USA, For USD 450M, About SEK 4.9 Billion


1/29/2025 2:01:45 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the North Carolina Department of transportation for the Lindsay C. Warren Bridge rebuild project in Columbia, North Carolina, USA. The contract is worth USD 450M, about SEK 4.9 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2025.

The new fixed-span, high-rise design bridge will be constructed north of the current 4.5-kilometer (2.8-mile) bridge and serve as a reliable access point for North Carolina's eastern counties. It will eliminate mechanical delays and disruptions for travelers by allowing both marine and vehicular traffic to flow unimpeded and will feature two travel lanes, breakdown lanes on each side, clearance over the navigation channel and safety railings.

Work is slated to commence January 2025 and is expected to reach completion in April 2030.

PR Newswire

