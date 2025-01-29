CLANG ROSE FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES THREE-DAY CELEBRATION OF WEDDING FILMS, CULMINATING ON VALENTINE's DAY 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Clang Rose Film Festival returns with an expanded three-day program from February 12-14, 2025, at Palmeras Entertainment. The festival, which has received submissions from Turkey, Italy, France, the United States, India, and beyond, will culminate in a grand Valentine's Day awards ceremony celebrating excellence in wedding film making.

The festival opens on February 12 with an insightful panel discussion on "Elevate Your Marketing with Mobile Filmmaking!" featuring renowned speakers Greg Lorenzo an entrepreneur & a wedding Filmmaker, Film Producer-Director Vijaykumar Mirchandani, and Actress Saanchi Amin. February 13 continues with an exclusive masterclass led by Vijaykumar Mirchandani, followed by curated film screenings showcasing this year's outstanding submissions.

This year's distinguished jury panel features industry luminaries including Jury Head Carmelo Soberano, an award-winning film director; Jon-Paul Gates, a veteran actor boasting 113 IMDb film credits; Ngwoh Wilson Fuh, Founder of Collywood TV, Africa; and Media Pioneer Sai Sagar Patnaik. The festival is proud to announce that renowned Netflix star Joya Kazi will join the panel and anchor the Valentine's Day awards night.

"The Clang Rose Film Festival continues to break new ground in wedding cinematography," says Carmelo Soberano, founder of the festival. "This magnificent celebration stamps a new era in wedding cinema, bringing together diverse perspectives and storytelling techniques from around the world."

"This isn't just a vision; it's a dream turned reality," says Executive Producer Cynthia Liu. "The international submissions we've received demonstrate the universal appeal of wedding storytelling and the incredible talent within our industry."

The festival will celebrate excellence across various categories, including Best Wedding Cinematography, Best Wedding Film Editing, and Best Wedding Sound Design. Each entry demonstrates unique approaches to capturing love stories, influenced by their respective cultural backgrounds and artistic visions.

About Clang Rose Film Festival: The Clang Rose Film Festival is a premier international platform celebrating excellence in wedding filmmaking. Founded by Carmelo Soberano, the festival brings together global talents to showcase the art of capturing love stories through cinema.

