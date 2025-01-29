Sunita Williams 'Abandoned In Space': Donald Trump Sparks Confusion, Says 'Elon Will Soon Be On His Way'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's latest statement on the return of two astronauts "abandoned in space", and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's response to it, have sparked confusion when NASA has already announced plans to bring them home.

Trump said he asked Elon Musk 's and SpaceX to“go get” the two NASA astronauts, who have been“abandoned in space” on the International Space Station, as soon as possible.

"I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to“go get” the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. They have been waiting for many months on @Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Musk shared a screenshot of Trump's post and reacted with a 🫡 (saluting face emoji).

But why Trump's remarks led to confusion?

It's unclear exactly what Trump and Musk mean - considering the SpaceX spacecraft that NASA has tasked with returning the astronauts is already up in space.

It's unclear if Trump and Musk's statements mean Crew-9 will now return prior to Crew-10.

Sunita Williams news: The story so far:

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore had launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in June 2024. They were supposed to stay in space for about eight days.

But after Starliner was detected with some faults, NASA decided to return the Boeing spacecraft without its two crew members in September 2024.