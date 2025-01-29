Ukraine's Security Operatives Nab Russian Accomplice Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine apprehended in Kharkiv region a Russian FSB who is believed to have been spying on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces fighting for the town of Vovchansk.

As Ukrinform reports, the SBU press center reported this.

Law enforcers stated that the suspect, 21, is a local resident whom Russian intelligence recruited via Telegram, the where he overtly supported Russia's war on Ukraine and expressed hope to move out from country to his family in Russia.

To motivate the asset, the FSB promised to extract him once he has completed his mission.

The perpetrator had been tasked with spying on Ukraine's artillery positions as Ukraine's strikes keep Russian assault groups at bay. As part of the mission, the suspect monitored the relevant area, posing as someone checking on his village house close to the front line.

Meanwhile, the Russian asset would try to spot traces of tank tracks and wheeled armored vehicles heading toward the combat zone.

Returning from at least one of his“village trips” to Kharkiv, the man recorded the location of the air defense systems protecting the sky over the city.

Law enforcers documented the crime and detained the suspect as he was conducting additional reconnaissance just outside Kharkiv, seizing his mobile phone holding evidence of his clandestine cooperation with the FSB was seized from the suspect.

The SBU pressed high treason charges against the culprit who is now in custody facing life in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an FSB informant was exposed in Dnipro over collecting sensitive data on Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Photo: SBU