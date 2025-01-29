Russia Must Be Held Accountable For Mercenaries' Crimes In Ukraine - PACE Resolution

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation bears full international responsibility for the numerous crimes of the Wagner and Redut“private military companies” in Ukraine, as it provided them with and operational support and coordinated their operations alongside the regular army.

That's according to the on addressing the risks to human rights and the rule of law posed by mercenaries and private military and security companies, which was adopted at the PACE session in Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation on 24 February 2022, Russian private military companies, the very existence of which is prohibited under Russian law, such as the Wagner Group and Redut, carried out numerous acts of torture and extrajudicial executions, including mass executions, of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, and targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure,” the document states.

The Assembly believes Russia must be held accountable for these actions through its acknowledged links and financial and operational support extended to the Wagner Group during its participation in the war,“including the use of pardoned convicts as fighters and co-ordination on the ground with the regular forces.”

PACE called for stronger international regulation to ensure that the activities of private military and security companies“align with democratic principles and human rights”.

The text explains that the so-called“Russian private military companies” should be distinguished from private military and security companies registered and operating within the legal framework of their home states.

At the same time, the Assembly stresses that members of the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine are considered lawful combatants.

“The Assembly firmly rejects statements made by senior representatives of the Russian Federation, describing members of the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine as "mercenaries". The Assembly considers that under international law and international humanitarian law, members of the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine are clearly to be regarded as members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, benefitting from full legal and humanitarian protection afforded to lawful combatants,” the text of the resolution states.

The Assembly stressed that lawful PMSCs can play a crucial role, especially in ensuring the security of humanitarian missions, but warned that "the regulatory landscape on this matter remains scarce".

To address these issues, the Assembly called on member states to introduce minimum requirements for the regulation of the activities of private military and security companies, including licensing systems, human rights training, and transparent mechanisms for accountability and compensation for victims.

