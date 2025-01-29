Lausanne Hospital Produces Drug From Faecal Bacteria
Date
1/29/2025 12:08:00 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
In Lausanne, severe intestinal inflammation is treated with pills made from faecal bacteria. The University Hospital of canton Vaud (Chuv) is the first Swiss hospital to receive approval for the production of such drugs from donor stool.
This content was published on
January 28, 2025 - 13:09
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Lausanner Spital produziert Medikament aus Fäkalbakterien
Original
Read more: Lausanner Spital produziert Medikament aus Fäkalbakterie
Português
pt
Hospital suíço produz medicamento de bactérias fecais
Read more: Hospital suíço produz medicamento de bactérias fecai
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
With the granting of marketing authorisation for faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) by the medicines authority Swissmedic, the hospital will become the first accredited centre in Switzerland, the hospital announced on Monday.
This method involves transplanting the intestinal contents of a donor with healthy bacteria into the damaged intestine of another person. The faecal pills are used to treat intestinal infections with the bacterium Clostridium difficil, a disease that often leads to severe diarrhoea. These infections also have a high relapse rate. According to the Chuv, around one in four patients falls ill again after treatment.
+ Saving microbial diversity, one stool sample at a time
Effective treatment
The treatment of such infections with a faecal microbiota transplant has proven to be significantly more effective than conventional treatment with antibiotics, according to the university hospital. The cure rate is up to 95% compared to 30% when treated with antibiotics alone.
To produce the medication, Chuv employees collect stool samples from donors and isolate the healthy bacteria in the laboratory.
The selection process for stool donors is strict: only around one in ten potential donors is ultimately accepted, according to the Chuv.
The costs of treatment with such medication are not yet covered by health insurance. According to the University Hospital, an application to this effect has been submitted to the Federal Office of Public Health.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
MENAFN29012025000210011054ID1109141620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.