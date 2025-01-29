Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple To Prohibit Entry In 'Short Skirts, Revealing Clothes', Urges Visitors To Opt Indian Attire

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Encouraging visitors to opt for decent attire for Siddhivinayak darshan, Mumbai famous temple is set to prohibit the entry of devotees in short skirts or revealing clothes, reported PTI on Tuesday.

Devotees would have to wear decent and body-covering clothes for darshan at Siddhivinayak Ganesh temple, said Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) in a notice. The temple trust also encouraged visitors to prefer decent Indian attire during darshan.

| Navratri: Siddhivinayak temple to reopen on Oct 7; Check latest guidelines Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh: What not to wear during darshan?

Devotees in trousers with cuts or torn fabrics, short skirs, or revealing clothes will not be allowed inside temple as per the new dress code. The development came after the temple trust received multiple complaints of visitors arriving at the site in inappropriate dress.

"Devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple," the order stated.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh: What to wear during darshan?

Any attire or dress which doesn't fall under the categories mentioned by SSGTT in its notice can be worn during temple darshan. While SSGTT has urged devotees to opt for Indian attire, they have specified that any decent dress is allowed accept,“ trousers with torn clothes, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts”.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh dress code: When will it come in effect?

The new dress code will come into affect from next week, likely after February 2.

"After receiving repeated requests, the temple trust decided to implement the dress code to preserve the sanctity of the temple," it said.