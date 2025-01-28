Kritika Kamra: I’Ve Consciously Steered Away From Projects That Prioritise The Male Gaze

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Kritika Kamra says she believes in making bold choices and that she has consciously steered away from projects that prioritise the male gaze.

Speaking about her ethos, Kritika shared, "I've always consciously steered away from projects that prioritize the male gaze. My focus is on meaningful narratives that celebrate real stories and authentic characters.”

“I want to bring life to roles that resonate with my beliefs and contribute positively to the larger narrative of cinema. It's never been about how many projects I do; it's about the kind of impact they have.”

“I believe in making bold choices and staying true to who I am as an artist, and I feel fortunate to have found stories that allow me to express myself authentically," she added.

The actress had previously shared that she is drawn to roles that break stereotypes and that she consciously lets go of work that glorifies weak, dependent women.

Speaking about her journey, Kritika shares,“From playing a tough spy in For Your Eyes Only to a sharp-witted cop in Gyaarah Gyaarah, I'm drawn to roles that break stereotypes.”

“I want to tell stories that reflect strong, multi-dimensional women who stand their ground and challenge societal expectations. It's not just about playing different roles; it's about representing characters with purpose and depth that inspire audiences," said the actress.

Talking about her approach, she said,“I've consciously let go of work that glorifies weak, dependent women. My characters stand on their own terms. They have agency, resilience, and a voice that demands to be heard.”

“As an actor, I feel a responsibility to portray women who embody strength and individuality,” said Kritika.

On the work front, Kritika will next be seen in 'Matka King'. It delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai. The series also features Vijay Varma, who will be seen in the titular role of the Matka King.