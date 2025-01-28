Arabic Book Award Ceremony Set For Feb 8

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Center (QPC) has hosted a press to announce the participation and the date of the ceremony to honour the winners of the Arabic Award.

The annual award based in Doha, aims to honour researchers, publishing houses, and institutions contributing to the Arabic book industry.

The press conference, which was held at the QPC, announced that the ceremony to honour the winners of the Arabic Book Award will be held on Feb 8.

The conference was attended by Abdullah bin Hayi al-Sulaiti, vice-chairman of the board of directors; Abdulrahman al-Marri, adviser to the award; Abdulwahid al-Alami, executive director of the award; a group of writers and those interested in cultural affairs. Abdulrahman al-Marri praised the fruitful co-operation between the award and the QPC, which was embodied in the signing of a co-operation agreement in May of last year.

He said:“The joint co-operation between the two parties is a qualitative step towards enhancing the media and cultural presence of the award, which contributes to highlighting its goals and message on a wider scale.”

Al-Marri stressed that the QPC is a strategic partner in supporting cultural and media initiatives, noting that activating the agreement enhances the impact of the award on the Arab cultural scene.

Al-Marri presented a comprehensive summary of the achievements of the award and its cultural role during its founding session, noting that the award took a long time of planning, meetings and brainstorming to crystallise its vision and cultural message.

He said:“The founding team succeeded in formulating a vision aimed at supporting the Arab book in specific fields of knowledge, contributing to enriching the library and Arab societies.”

He explained that the award, which will honour the winners on February 8, aims to contribute to enriching the Arab library. By encouraging individuals and institutions to provide the best knowledge production in the social and human sciences, honouring serious studies and introducing them and praising the efforts of their owners. In addition, it supports leading publishing houses, to improve the quality of the Arabic book in form and content. He pointed out that the award consists of five fields of knowledge within two main frameworks: social and human sciences, religious and legal sciences, and includes the categories of the single book and remarkable achievement.

