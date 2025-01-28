SCS Standards Releases Revised SCS Responsibly Managed Peatlands Standard For Public Review
Date
1/28/2025 11:00:29 PM
EMERYVILLE, Calif., January 28, 2025 /3BL/ - SCS Standards is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of the SCS-003 Certification Standard for Responsibly Managed Peatlands is now available for public review.
The Standard was first introduced in 2017 to establish a comprehensive framework and common set of environmental, social, and quality requirements for the production of responsible peat moss and to stimulate continuous improvement in the peat moss industry.
The SCS Responsibly Managed Peatlands Standard was revised to include:
Clarification around language usage, scope and limitations and definitions
Updated requirements around Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory
Added requirements and guidance around claims associated with the Standard
Added requirements for entities seeking to make claims relating to purchased peat
The public is welcome to comment on version 2.0 updates to the standard until February 28, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to ... , or please visit .
About SCS Standards
SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit .
