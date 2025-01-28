Special Needs Plan Alliance Submits Its CY 2026 Parts And D Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking Comments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On January 27, the Special Needs Plan Alliance (SNP Alliance) submitted its CY 2026 Parts and D Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) comments. A bipartisan organization, the SNP Alliance represents approximately 65% of all SNPs and recognizes the commitment its member plans share in important efforts aimed at supporting their enrollees who are all persons with chronic, complex conditions.



Mike Cheek, SNP Alliance President & CEO, noted,“In its thought leadership role, the SNP Alliance looks forward to a positive, solutions-oriented relationship with President Trump's incoming CMS leadership on specialty managed care policy impacting vulnerable high need populations.” Some proposed policies commented upon include the Medicare Prescription Payment Program language, marketing policies on debit card dollar for supplemental benefits and provider directory information on in-home or at home services. To view the SNP Alliance's comments, click here . For more information, contact Sam Amaya at ....

Samuel Amaya

Special Needs Plan Alliance

...

