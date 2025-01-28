THADDBOII Releases Performance Video For New Single I'm In Route

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The song, which debuted on January 10, 2025, combines country influences with a modern rap beat to deliver a motivational track that highlights themes of perseverance, resilience, and southern pride. The performance captures the song's heartfelt message, with close-up visuals that highlight the raw, authentic rooted in THADDBOII's background.

"With 'I'm In Route,' I wanted to create something that inspires people to stay on their path, embrace the hustle, and never lose sight of who they are," said THADDBOII. "The video complements the song's story, emphasizing the importance of the journey."

Since its release, "I'm In Route" has resonated with fans, sparking widespread engagement as people share videos of themselves on social media along with the song. It has inspired the #ImInRoute challenge on TikTok, with thousands already participating.

Watch the performance video here:

Listen to "I'm In Route" on: Spotify , Apple Music , or any music streaming platform

For inquiries related to THADDBOII please email: [email protected]

ABOUT THADDBOII

THADDBOII is an influential figure in the digital content creation and social media sphere, as well as a rising music artist. Known for his captivating storytelling and deep expertise in sports analysis, he has garnered a dedicated following of over 7 million fans across TikTok , YouTube , Instagram , and Facebook .

With over 3 billion views on TikTok and more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, THADDBOII has established himself as a prominent social media figure. Beyond his viral content, he is also the Founder of the Influencer Football League (IFL), a Touch Football tournament that brings together influencers, athletes, musicians, and celebrities for a unique sporting experience.

Driven by a passion for entertainment and a commitment to excellence, THADDBOII continues to inspire and innovate in the digital landscape. His ability to connect with fans and deliver engaging content has solidified his position as a leader in the intersection of sports, entertainment, and social media.

For more information on THADDBOII visit

