Bio Sensing Technologies Launches Smart HEAD Systemtm

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bio Sensing Technologies , a trailblazer in sports safety and wearable tech, has unveiled the Smart HEAD SystemTM , a device designed to monitor key head biometrics-such as head temperature, rotation, and impact velocity-in real-time. This compact, quarter-sized sensor provides athletes, coaches, medical professionals, & military personnel with invaluable insights into brain health during high-impact physical activities.

While advancements in science have improved our understanding of many aspects of the human body, the brain remains a complex area of study. As athletes push their limits in sports, it has become increasingly essential to monitor head health. The Smart HEAD SystemTM provides a non-invasive solution to track these vital metrics during training, gameplay, and performance.

The lightweight sensor fits easily into helmets, headgear, or even a headband, without disrupting performance. It wirelessly transmits real-time data via Bluetooth to a handheld device-such as a phone or tablet-where coaches, parents, and healthcare professionals can access detailed analytics through a cloud-based app. This instant access to impact data enables quicker, more informed decision-making, enhancing player safety and reducing the likelihood of brain injuries.

“The Smart HEAD SystemTM marks a pivotal advancement in athlete safety ,” said the Program Management team at Bio Sensing Technologies.“By delivering precise, real-time insights into head impacts, this innovative technology empowers coaches, medical teams, and parents to make more informed decisions about player health, both on and off the field.”

The Smart HEAD SystemTM is poised to have a profound impact across multiple industries. With over 90 million helmets in use in the U.S. and approximately 4 million concussions occurring each year, this system is designed to reduce the risk of concussion and improve player safety by providing data-driven monitoring. Early trials have generated considerable interest from sports technology experts, as the device provides a level of visibility into head injury risks previously unattainable.

Beyond sports, the Smart HEAD SystemTM also holds promise for military personnel and individuals undergoing rehabilitation. Healthcare providers, including physical therapists and neurologists, can use the system to track recovery, assess health conditions, and personalize treatment plans to improve patient outcomes.

By offering real-time data on head impacts, the Smart HEAD SystemTM gives athletes and coaches the tools to better protect players, optimize performance, and reduce injury risks-while staying ahead in a competitive environment.

To learn more about the Smart HEAD SystemTM and its role in transforming athlete safety, visit .

About Bio Sensing Technologies

Bio Sensing Technologies, based in Colorado Springs, is dedicated to advancing wearable technologies that improve safety and performance in sports and military applications. Through cutting-edge biometric tracking systems, the company is leading efforts to better understand and mitigate head injury risks.

