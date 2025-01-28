Dubai Land Department Recognises Over 120 Leading Entities For Excellence In The Real Estate Sector

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In line with its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and acknowledging the pivotal role of its partners in supporting Dubai's sector, Dubai Land Department organised the 2024 Stakeholders Forum under the theme 'Shaping Achievements Together.' The forum celebrated and honoured over 120 esteemed stakeholders from the and private sectors, as well as representatives from the media.







The forum represents a significant step toward advancing the strategy for managing relationships with partners, enhancing collaboration and integration among various stakeholders, and contributing to implementing Dubai's Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 while supporting sustainable development. This recognition aims to inspire stakeholders to continue their dedicated efforts to achieve Dubai's future vision of leadership and innovation.

In his speech at the forum, His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, emphasised the vital role of partnerships in achieving these accomplishments:“Today, we celebrate our collective achievements and extend our heartfelt gratitude to you, our esteemed stakeholders, who have always been and continue to be the driving force behind the successes of Dubai Land Department. You are the true partners in realising Dubai's vision for leadership and excellence in the real estate sector.”





His Excellency added:“The achievements of 2024 reflect the depth of our mutual collaboration and the trust we share. Thanks to your efforts, Dubai has become the preferred destination for investors worldwide, successfully attracting over 110,000 new investors.”

His Excellency stressed that Dubai is not merely a city but an ambitious vision driven by wise leadership, grounded in hard work and robust, effective partnerships. He continued:“At Dubai Land Department, we are committed to strengthening our partnerships with you and providing all the necessary support and opportunities to continue the journey of excellence. Together, we will create a brighter future for Dubai's real estate sector, ensuring that the emirate remains at the forefront of global cities.”

At the conclusion of the forum, Dubai Land Department reiterated its gratitude and appreciation to all its stakeholders, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to strengthening collaboration to achieve the goals of Dubai's real estate sector and solidify its position as a global leader in investment and real estate development.