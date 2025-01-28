Saudi German Health Showcases Innovation And Excellence At Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Saudi German (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the MENA region, is proudly presenting its advanced healthcare solutions at Arab Health 2025, the Middle East's largest healthcare event, taking place from January 27-30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.







Reinforcing its commitment to patient-centered care under the theme“Caring like Family,” SGH is showcasing the latest medical innovations and engaging with leaders to shape the future of healthcare.

SGH leaders are participating in key discussions at the Digital Health & AI Summit, Healthcare Investment Summit, and Transformation Talks, sharing insights on healthcare advancements and the group's efforts to enhance patient care and operational excellence.





“Arab Health 2025 is an important platform for us to demonstrate our growth, innovation, and dedication to delivering world-class healthcare solutions,” said Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of SGH.“We are excited to connect with industry leaders, explore new opportunities, and showcase how we are shaping the future of healthcare in the region.”

Visitors to the SGH booth can explore the group's innovations through multiple interactive screens highlighting its core values, key achievements, and strategic partnerships. Featured initiatives include the International Visiting Professor Program, SGH mobile app, medical tourism, and value-based healthcare initiatives.

SGH's presence at Arab Health 2025 reaffirms its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering high-quality care to patients across the region.