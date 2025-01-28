Art Division Gallery Announces: SKETCHBOOKS A Deep-Dive Into The Minds Of Artists Through Their Personal Sketchbooks.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Art Division announces upcoming exhibition: SKETCHBOOKS A deep-dive into the minds of artists through their personal sketchbooks.

Art Division is thrilled to announce the upcoming SKETCHBOOKS on view February 15 - May 10 2025 in Los Angeles.

- Dan McClearyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Art Division Gallery announces upcoming exhibition: SKETCHBOOKSA deep-dive into the minds of artists through their personal sketchbooks.SKETCHBOOKSExhibition Dates:February 15 - May 10, 2025Opening Reception:February 15, 2025, 12-3 PMLocation: Art Division Gallery, 2432 W. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057Art Division is thrilled to announce the upcoming exhibition SKETCHBOOKS, inviting visitors to explore the intimate, raw, and often hidden world of an artist's creative process through their personal sketchbooks. On view February 15 - May 10 2025. Join us for an Opening Reception February 15, 2025, 12-3 PM. The exhibition will showcase sketchbooks from the following artists:Ann Elliot Artz | Edwin Arzeta | Jerry Carniglia | Fabián Cereijido | Emmanual Galvez | Ruth Katzenstein Souza | Maria León | Laurie Pincus | Victor Reyes | Patricia Yossen & MoreSketchbooks serve as a vital tool for many artists, functioning as spaces to visually think, explore, and develop ideas. Typically private, this exhibition will offer a rare opportunity to view these intimate works and see how artists experiment, reflect, and refine their thoughts. SKETCHBOOKS presents a collection of books loaned by artists who consider sketching an integral part of their practice.Through this exhibition, visitors will be able to observe the unpolished, improvisatory stages of creativity that eventually lead to finished works of art. Sketchbooks reveal an artist's thought process, showcasing both successes and missteps along the way. They allow freedom for experimentation, offering insights into the development of ideas and inspiration.Historically, the use of sketchbooks has been essential across disciplines-from the notebooks of filmmaker Federico Fellini to the sketches of architect Frank Gehry and designer Isaac Mizrahi. In the visual arts, masters like Degas, Delacroix, and David Hockney have all used sketchbooks to shape their iconic works. This exhibition provides a window into that rich tradition and shows how contemporary artists continue to use sketchbooks as a tool of artistic exploration.Featured artists in SKETCHBOOKS include Bay Area artist Jerry Sigliani, whose sketchbooks are a valued part of the Art Division Library, Art Division alumni Emmanuel Galvez, Carmel-based artist Anne Artz, and esteemed instructors Patricia Yossen and Fabian Ceriejido.SKETCHBOOKS is curated by Art Division founder Dan McCleary and Director of Visual Arts Luis Serrano. It promises to highlight the diversity of thought and artistic expression found within the pages of these personal volumes.SUPPORT ART DIVISIONYour contributions will directly support Art Division's mission to empower young artists through focused instruction, individualized tutoring, and personal support, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and obtain careers in the arts. Donations can be made online at artdivision/donateArt Division offers focused instruction, individualized tutoring and personal support,giving students the tools they need to pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiencyand obtain careers in the arts and related fields.FOLLOW USStay updated on all events and campaign progress through our social media channels:Instagram: @artdivisionlaFacebook: ArtDivisionYouTube: Art Division LAABOUT ART DIVISIONArt Division is a non-profit (501)(c)3 organization dedicated to training and supporting under-served youth committed to studying the visual arts. We provide in-depth services to young adults aged 18-27, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and build careers in the arts. We are committed to community engagement and fostering a thriving arts community in the Rampart District of Los Angeles.CONTACTFor more information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Diana Fitzgibbon at .... For high resolution images contact Guillermo Perez at ...

