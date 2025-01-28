Border Guards Use Drones To Strike Russian Tank, Infantry In East
1/28/2025 3:11:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators of the Phoenix unit of the Pomsta brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a Russian tank and infantry in the eastern part of Ukraine.
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.
“It took several hits by kamikaze drones to finally set the tank on fire. The infantry was destroyed the first time,” the statement said.
Phoenix reported an attempt by an enemy drone to RAM a Ukrainian Vampire bomber. The enemy UAV lost.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards destroyed three tanks, a cannon, a grenade launcher, vehicles, a fuel and lubricant depot, a UAV control center, a shelter and Russian infantry in Donetsk region.
Photo: screenshot from the SBGS video
