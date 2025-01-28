Luminocity Festival Brings The U.S.'S Largest Immersive Dinosaur Lights Festival To The Florida Mall, February 13Th To March 30Th, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Combining cutting-edge animatronics, innovative lighting design, and interactive exhibits, the festival offers an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages. Attendees can explore captivating educational displays during the day and witness a magical spectacle of light and artistry at night. The festival also features unique themed events like Sweetheart Safari(2/14), Dinosaur Wranglers(2/27), Cavepeople vs. Dinos(3/14) and Dino Bash(3/21).

"We're thrilled to return to Orlando, a city where entertainment and creativity thrive," said Xiaoyi Chen, Founder of LuminoCity. "Our mission is to create more than just an event-it's about sparking joy, inspiring wonder, and fostering connections within the community, while also supporting the local economy by attracting visitors who explore the city's attractions."

Festival Highlights:



Two Immersive Zones: Dino Safari and Ice Age Adventure, featuring over 70+ life-sized dinosaurs and Ice Age creatures.

Interactive Dino-themed attractions including Dino Bounce House, Dino Speedway, T-Rex Thrill, Train Ride, and Dino Carousel.

Educational Experiences: Aspiring paleontologists can dig for fossils and treasures in the Safari Dig and Fossil Hunt.

Food & Drink: Enjoy delicious food truck offerings amid the convenience of our Food and Relaxation Zone! Lumi Gift Shop: Bring home the adventure with dino-themed toys, gifts, and Lumi souvenirs.

Opening Ceremony : On February 13th at 5:30 PM, LuminoCity will host an Opening Ceremony. Participants will include Orange County District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe and other dignitaries, local business leaders and community partners. Interested media can contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

Location : The Florida Mall (8001 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32809, in lot across from the Florida Hotel) Parking: Free Parking

Operational Hours : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM; Friday, Saturday: 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM.

Ticket Information : General Admission: $18–$20 (children three and under free). Tickets available online at luminocityfestival or on-site. ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly. Worry-Free Refunds available for unused tickets until March 30, 2025. Details: .

Every year, Luminocity brings new and unique pieces of art into their festivals to create an immersive experience full of magic and wonder. For more information, visit .

