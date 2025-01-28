Where To Look For Winners Now

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) plunged on increasingly correct DeepSeek appreciation, but as I describe further, it's presenting a rotation opportunity with fresh pack of winners and losers on making AI way more affordable. On one hand you have the prospect of shrinking profits outlook for semiconductors led by the heavy capex demanding array of increasingly more powerful NVDA products, on the other hand now you have AI solution on par with and operating at 3% of ChatGPT cost - huge savings for e.g. communications (and also AMZN). Utilities (electricity generation) were also heavily influenced yesterday, so what's been keeping S&P 500 to do well? Defensives and financials.

Please review today's video diving into market reaction and prospects , and then at least listen to Monday's extensive one talking the implications as they were starting to take shape. Sunday's extensive article will add some cold sense to what's ahead of us in the days ahead, too - tech earnings, FOMC and incoming data. Ask yourself what danger is there from the USD or JPY - I talk it in the video, too. Check Bitcoin, what level of immediate danger is there if any...

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of Twitter, Telegram and Youtube - benefit and find out why I'm for years the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's mve right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 4 more of them, with commentaries.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade, with my 1:1 support - great community where clients come always first.

Today and following latest fine gold and oil calls - here is a little preview of what Trading Signals clients are getting.

Gold, Silver and Miners

And should gold and silver not be only sideways today, then all the better - it would be sign of preemptive selling yesterday being invalidated, and more nromal yields relationship coming back to the forefront. Certainly gold, silver and miners shouldn't have been that much affected yesterday, and that only speaks about the rebound potential in the days ahead. I can't be bearish.

Crude Oil

Oil will face setbacks in its recovery attempt, and definitely precious metals have way better prospects. The low $60s bottom will break to the downside, give it a couple of weeks. I can't be bullish really - high conviction swing call.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these .

Go beyond the free Monica's Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.