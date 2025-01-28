Queen Rania Teacher Academy Achieves Prestigious CPD Accreditation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) has announced a "landmark" achievement that reinforces its leading position in the field of education and professional development.

The academy has received international accreditation from the UK-based Continuing Professional Development Standards Office (CPD) as an accredited and for three of its programmes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the academy stressed that this accreditation serves as an international testament to the quality of its programmes and commitment to providing professional development opportunities that meet global standards.

It also establishes QRTA as the first academy in the region dedicated to teacher preparation and capacity building to obtain accreditation based on CPD standards.

The accredited programmes include the Professional Diploma in Advanced Educational Leadership, designed to equip experienced educational leaders with advanced tools and effective strategies to foster innovation, improve education quality and drive change within their schools.

The second programme, Professional Development for Kindergarten Teachers, focuses on supporting early childhood educators to enable them to create inclusive and stimulating learning environments that cater to children's developmental needs.

The third accredited programme, Teacher Educator Preparation Programme, aims to prepare educators to take on the role of teacher trainers by equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge and practical approaches to effectively support teachers.

These programmes would empower educators to enhance their competencies, boost their confidence and build professional resilience.

The CPD Standards Office in the UK is one of the world's leading authorities in accrediting continuing professional development programmes.

It is distinguished by its "rigorous" standards and strict procedures, ensuring the delivery of impactful and sustainable training programmes.