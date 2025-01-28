Army Chief Visits Central Military Zone Command

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 28 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, Tuesday called on the Central Military Zone Command, where he was received by its commander.The chief was briefed on the duties and programs carried out by the zone, training and logistical matters, and efforts to protect the border within the area of ??responsibility, stressing that the units are up to the task.Huneiti reiterated that the General Command of the Jordan - Arab Army is keen on updating weapons and equipment to enhance defense capabilities and ensure a high level of efficiency and readiness.The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff commended personnel of the military zone's units and formations, noting His Majesty, the Supreme Commander's pride in their efforts to safeguard the country's security and stability.