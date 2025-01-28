Qatari Envoy Signals New Chapter In Oman-Qatar Partnership Following Amir's Visit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The state visit of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Sultanate of Oman Tuesday marks a significant milestone in solidifying the already strong bilateral relations between the two Gulf nations, Qatar's ambassador to Oman, Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad al-Thani has said.

According to Sheikh Mubarak, the multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding signed during HH the Amir's visit to the Sultanate plays a pivotal role in fostering strategic partnerships and enhancing mutual understanding.

The high-profile visit is garnering“great attention at both official and popular levels,” according to Sheikh Mubarak, who emphasised its significance in fostering strategic partnerships and mutual understanding between the two countries.

“The state visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the Sultanate of Oman is receiving great attention at the official and popular levels. It would constitute an important chapter in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries and the exchange of common interests in all fields,” the Qatari ambassador told Oman News Agency (ONA).

Sheikh Mubarak noted that“the visit would provide an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges and current issues. It would also contribute to opening new vistas of mutual understanding and strategic partnerships between Oman and Qatar, as well as pushing these partnerships towards higher levels by boosting constructive bilateral cooperation.”

He said both countries' bilateral relations have been witnessing“remarkable growth and development in all fields, especially in joint investments,” citing many Qatari investments in Oman, such as the Karwa Motors project and the Qatari Diar Ras Al Hadd project.

Sayyid Ammar bin Abdullah al-Busaidi, Oman's ambassador to Qatar, previously told ONA that Qatari investments in the Sultanate cover a wide range of industries like food and pharmaceutical security, as well as other sectors like banking, education, communications and technology, construction, wholesale trade, tourism, logistics, mining, real estate, communications, and insurance, among others.

According to al-Busaidi, both countries are collaborating in the field of renewable energy, citing Qatar and Oman's“unified vision” to encourage investment and setting up clean energy projects.

Citing further Oman-Qatar cooperation initiatives, the ambassador noted that Oman is encouraging top-tier firms to establish projects in the fields of green hydrogen and generating clean electricity through solar and wind energy.

Al-Busaidi said Qatar and Oman established the joint investment fund 'Al Hosn Investment Company' in 2007.“It is a closed joint stock company headquartered in Muscat, and a partnership between Qatar Holding Company, affiliated to Qatar Investment Authority, with a 50% share, and Oman Investment Authority with a 50% share,” he also told ONA.

