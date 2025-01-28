(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- Buy Report

Health And Wellness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 2069.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, Canada, India, UK, Japan, Brazil, and UAE Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Danone SA, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., General Mills Inc., Glooko Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., LOreal SA, Nestle SA, Novo Nordisk AS, Ogilvie and Co., PepsiCo Inc., RSG Group GmbH, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vitabiotics Ltd.

The global health and wellness market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for treatments of various physical and mental conditions, such as rheumatism, circulation disorders, joint health improvement, spinal column ailments, bronchitis, and asthma. Thermal and mineral springs and spas have become increasingly popular worldwide to address these health concerns. In Europe, regions like France, Austria, Hungary, the UK, and Belgium are home to renowned thermal and mineral springs, including Bains de Dorres in the Pyrenees, Bad Gastein, Szechenyi Baths, Chateau des Thermes, and Buxton Thermal Spring, respectively. The number of spas and health resorts utilizing these natural resources has increased, catering to the growing consumer demand for spa services.

The Health and Wellness Market is experiencing significant growth due to increased consumer awareness and cultural developments. Sub-markets like alternative therapies, apparel, beauty and anti-aging, and fitness and exercise are thriving. Consumers are seeking holistic approaches to general well-being, including mental health retreats, stress management products, and personalized nutrition schedules. Disease prevention is a major focus, with preventative healthcare, nutritional supplements, and functional foods gaining popularity. In the realm of physical fitness, fitness programs, fitness equipment, and wearable fitness technology are driving innovation. The agricultural fields are contributing with functional foods and herbal supplements. Mental health, including anxiety and depression, is a growing concern, leading to increased expenditure on mental health services and treatments. Government and healthcare infrastructure are investing in the latest technologies, such as health monitoring devices and preventive screenings. The cosmetics industry, skincare products, and beauty treatments are also seeing growth. Consumers are prioritizing healthy lifestyles, with a shift away from sedentary habits towards recreational activities and balanced diets. Overall, the market is witnessing an increased fitness consciousness and a demand for goods and services that promote well-being. The global health and wellness market faces a significant challenge due to frequent product recalls. These recalls negatively impact market growth by damaging industry reputation and imposing operational and financial burdens on companies. For instance, in February 2024, Agrotato, S A de C V, a Mexican firm, recalled its whole cucumbers due to Salmonella contamination detected by the FDA. Product recalls pose a considerable risk to consumer safety and market trust.

1.1 Beauty and personal care products

1.2 Health and wellness food

1.3 Wellness tourism

1.4 Fitness equipment 1.5 Preventive and personalized health



2.1 Online 2.2 Offline



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Beauty and personal care products- The global beauty and personal care market encompasses various subcategories, including cosmetics, shower gels, bathing soaps, skincare, haircare, deodorants, anti-aging skin creams, and more. Major players such as L'Oreal SA, Procter and Gamble Co., and Beiersdorf AG dominate this sector. The trend towards organic and natural products is escalating, as evidenced by Clariant's new sustainable formulation for face serums, hand masks, and skin oils derived from mulberry plant roots. This eco-friendly product effectively counters skin damage caused by disruptions in skin rhythms. Online retailers like Nykaa in India are driving market growth, making it an exciting space to watch. These factors contribute positively to the beauty and personal care products segment's expansion during the forecast period.

The Health and Wellness Market encompasses a range of sub-markets, including alternative therapies, apparel, beauty and anti-aging, fitness and exercise, herbal supplements, mental health, and skincare products. Consumers are increasingly seeking holistic approaches to maintain a balanced lifestyle and prevent illness through disease prevention, preventative screenings, and mental health retreats. Cultural developments and increased fitness consciousness have led to the popularity of traditional medical practices and treatment methods, such as acupuncture and yoga. The market also includes beauty treatments, stress management products, and wearable fitness technology. Cancer prevention is a significant focus area, with consumer expenditure on cancer treatments and preventative measures continuing to rise. Overall, the Health and Wellness Market caters to the growing demand for a healthy lifestyle and mental well-being.

The Health and Wellness Market encompasses a wide range of goods and services aimed at promoting general well-being, disease prevention, and mental health. Alternative therapies, such as meditation, yoga, and herbal supplements, have gained popularity as consumers seek holistic approaches to health. The apparel industry caters to fitness enthusiasts with activewear, while beauty and anti-aging treatments offer solutions for mental and physical well-being. Fitness and exercise, including fitness programs and equipment, are essential components of a balanced lifestyle. Functional foods and nutritional supplements provide essential nutrients for preventative healthcare. Cultural developments, such as increased fitness consciousness and mental health awareness, have led to the growth of sub-markets like mental health retreats, stress management products, and personalized nutrition schedules. Health monitoring devices, wearable fitness technology, and preventive screenings enable consumers to take a proactive approach to their health. The market includes agricultural fields like organic produce, digital devices like fitness bands and trackers, and government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure. The market caters to various populations, including women, and addresses physical diseases like cancer and mental diseases like anxiety and depression. Recreational activities, such as hiking and swimming, and traditional medical practices, like acupuncture and chiropractic care, also contribute to the market. Overall, the Health and Wellness Market offers a diverse range of goods and services to help consumers lead healthier lifestyles and maintain overall well-being.

