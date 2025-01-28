Global Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® Appoints New Industrial Product Council Co-Chair
Date
1/28/2025 12:31:34 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
John Bunch is a Senior Advisor at SVN | Stone Commercial Real Estate, bringing nearly 9 years of experience in industrial real estate. Known for his relentless work ethic, John believes that at the heart of sales is a genuine desire to help others. Over the years, John has built a reputation for delivering results and adding value for his clients.
"My goal is simple: to equip brokers with confidence, best practices, and strengthen the relationships we have with one another. At the end of the day, the business is only as successful as the relationships it is built upon," says John. John is also focused on leveraging national and global market data in the industrial sector, recognizing the value of insights from across the country. By engaging in collaboration, John aims to continue building on SVN's foundation of success, community, and cooperation.
About SVN ®All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit
The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit .
|
Contact:
|
SVNIC Corporate Marketing
class="prnews_a" href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#a8c5c9dac3cddcc1c6cfe8dbdec686cbc7c5" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email pro
SOURCE SVN International Corp
MENAFN28012025003732001241ID1109139660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.