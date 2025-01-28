Odisha Govt Aims To Establish Industries In Every District: CM Majhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that the state is heavily focusing on developing infrastructure to set up industries in every district of the state.

While interacting with the Chief Executive Officers of more than 100 prominent companies on the occasion of 'Utkarsh Odisha'- Make in Odisha conclave-2025 here, CM Majhi said, "We aim to set up industries in every district of Odisha and we are developing infrastructure to achieve this aim. The government is developing railways, roadways, and the sector. For this, Industries are also going to be set up in the border districts like Malkangiri. It will bolster the economic growth in those regions and provide massive employment to the youths."

The CEOs of companies in Steel, Green Energy, Green Ammonia, Green Hydrogen, IT, and Cement sectors on Tuesday participated in the discussions with the Odisha Chief Minister.

CM Majhi during the interaction also noted that this is the right time for investment in Odisha as Odisha's GDP is the highest in the country today.

He also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the mega event earlier on Tuesday, seemed enthusiastic about the business summit.

CM Majhi also said that in the eyes of PM Modi, Odisha is a state with immense investment potential.

He noted that his seven-month-old government has successfully organised many significant national-level programmes in the state.

PM Modi's address at Tuesday's Utkarsh Odisha event has encouraged entrepreneurs to invest more in Odisha.

"Odisha is rich in natural resources and minerals and with the right use of these resources, Odisha will become the growth engine of Viksit Bharat or a developed India. This goal of Modi ji will be fulfilled with your cooperation," said CM Majhi.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja invited the CEOs of prominent companies to invest in Odisha, saying that the government will provide all facilities to set up industries.

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day 'Utkarsh Odisha'- Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, the flagship Global Investment Summit hosted by Odisha government.

The two-day conclave is being held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar from January 28-29.