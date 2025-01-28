Jon W. Pritchett, Co-Founder, President And Chief Executive Officer Of Nextran Truck Centers, To Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that Jon W. Pritchett, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Nextran Truck Centers , has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Pritchett joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

Born in North Florida, Jon Pritchett's upbringing was defined by perseverance and hard work. His single mother, Barbara (Babs), raised him on a modest income, instilling the importance of resilience and responsibility. At five years old, Mr. Pritchett began first grade so his mother could work to support their family. When his mother remarried, the family moved around Alabama and Florida. With each relocation came new schools, new friends and new challenges. Mr. Pritchett started working for his father, Marvin, at age 12, driving tractors before he had a license and operating heavy machinery intended for adults. Although sometimes dangerous, this early exposure to responsibility helped shape his strong grit and perseverance. At 17, he graduated from high school and enrolled in a two-year college now known as Florida Gateway College. After earning his associate degree, he began studying business at the University of Florida but decided to leave one year short of completing his education to pursue his dream of starting his own company.

In 1993, Mr. Pritchett co-founded Nextran Truck Centers, beginning with two locations in Florida. Under his leadership, Nextran has expanded to 32 locations nationwide, employs over 1,400 people and has become the top-selling dealer of Mack Trucks in the world. Mr. Pritchett also serves as president of Pritchett Trucking, a regional truckload carrier recognized for its commitment to safety. The company safely delivers over 3,500 truckloads of materials each week.

"I have immense respect and admiration for the significant impact the Horatio Alger Association has had on the lives of so many individuals. To now be formally inducted into the organization and stand alongside my fellow 2025 honorees is truly humbling," said Mr. Pritchett. "This means a great deal to me because the values on which the Association was founded reflect those that have guided me throughout my professional and personal life – perseverance, integrity, excellence, and the belief that anyone can achieve success, regardless of their circumstances or background."

Mr. Pritchett and his wife, Kelly, are devoted philanthropists who generously support causes that benefit numerous organizations across the US. With a passion for education and athletics, the Pritchetts are strong supporters of the University of Florida. Mr. Pritchett serves as the chairman of the executive committee of the University of Florida Foundation, which raises over $500 million each year. Additionally, the Pritchetts are avid supporters of the University of Florida Athletic Association and Gator Boosters, where Mr. Pritchett served as president of the Gator Boosters Board of Directors. Mr. Pritchett, along with his wife Kelly and daughters Alexandra and Christina, focus their philanthropic support on organizations that promote the wellness of children and families, including UF Health Shands Children's Hospital, Children's Miracle Network, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Samaritan's Purse, and more.

"Both hailing from the trucking business, I know Jon Pritchett well. From the first time I met him, I've been struck by his determination, discipline and ability to adapt without losing sight of his goals," said David Thompson, president and CEO of TEC Equipment, and 2022 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "His story is defined by hard work and a deep commitment to relentlessly pursuing his goals. It's a privilege to serve as his nominator and welcome him as a lifetime Member of the Horatio Alger Association."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. Pritchett and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2025, the Association has budgeted to award more than $17.4 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to students across the United States and Canada, and continues to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit .

