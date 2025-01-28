Ikan Announces Partnership With Control Concepts Supported Product Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ikan, Empowering the Future of Broadcast, announces its partnership into the Control Concepts Support Product Program with its Power over Ethernet (PoE) Studio Lighting product line.The decision to join this program highlights the mutual commitment that both companies share in supporting AV programmers in their quest to ensure clients' needs are met while completing projects reliably and efficiently."Partnering with Control Concepts ensures our products integrate seamlessly and come with full support for AV programmers," said Product Manager Kevin Lu. "Their responsive team delivers reliable, high-quality plugins that make integration effortless for our customers."This collaboration between Ikan and Control Concepts will bring numerous benefits to integrators and programmers. As a Control Concepts Supported Product, Control Concepts not only commits to providing comprehensive support of the modules, drivers, and plugins that have been developed for PoE Lighting, they also ensure the success of programmers who are working with the PoE Lighting products in their projects. The currently supported platform integrations for PoE Lighting include Lyra POE Lights developed by Control Concepts, Inc.“We are delighted to welcome Ikan and their PoE Lighting product line to the Control Concepts Supported Product program,” said Steve Greenblatt, President and Founder of Control Concepts.“Ikan's investment in the seamless integration of PoE Lighting with Lyra POE Lights ecosystem(s) aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering quality building blocks that lead to ease of control system programming while providing outstanding support for programmers in the AV industry.”Control Concepts' endorsement of Ikan PoE Lighting as a supported product highlights Ikan's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that deliver ease of integration with AV control system platforms. This collaboration sets a new standard in the industry. It empowers integrators and programmers with the assurance that they can rely upon these products and use them with confidence knowing their API integrations are fully tested, approved, and endorsed by the manufacturer and guaranteed to work with the support of Control Concepts - a company that understands the needs and challenges of AV programmers.To learn more about Control Concepts and gather information on becoming a Control Concepts Supported Product, please visitTo learn more about Ikan and PoE Lighting, please visit###About IkanFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ikan is a pioneering broadcast technology company dedicated to simplifying studio solutions for media professionals. The company focuses on making broadcasting more accessible and intuitive, offering innovative tools that help content creators focus on storytelling rather than technical complexities. Ikan provides comprehensive studio ecosystems that integrate seamlessly, empowering broadcasters of all sizes to produce high-quality content with ease.For more information about Ikan, visit their website or contact their sales team at ... to learn how their innovative broadcast solutions can transform your studio.About Control ConceptsFounded in 1997, Control Concepts is a leader in the software integration of manufacturers' products with AV control system platforms through the development of plugins, drivers, modules, middleware, and accompanying support. The value provided by these offerings eases the effort for integrators and programmers seeking to control devices with robust APIs and provides simplified compatibility for third-party manufacturers' devices.Control Concepts also provides consultation for system standardization, software application development, and specialty services for AV systems.For more information on module, driver, and plugin development or how Control Concepts helps manufacturers, contact Brittany DiCesare, Director of Sales and Operations, ...

