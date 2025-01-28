Robotimize To Make Its Mark In The Rehabilitation Technology Industry With A Grand Technology Showcase At Rehabweek 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Zen KOH, President and Ambassador of IISARTSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group, an emerging force in the rehabilitation technology sector helmed by seasoned industry veterans and a proud member of the International Industry Society in Advanced Rehabilitation Technology (IISART), is set to showcase its cutting-edge innovations at RehabWeek 2025, taking place from May 12 to 16, 2025, in Chicago, USA.Headquartered in Singapore, with subsidiaries in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Jakarta, Indonesia, Robotimize will debut its inaugural product line, which includes the VivantePlexusTM system and the VivanteTM series. These advanced solutions are the result of close collaboration with its Alliance for Collaborative Excellence (ACE) partners, reflecting Robotimize's commitment to revolutionizing rehabilitation through comprehensive innovative technology and strategic partnerships.About RehabWeekEstablished in 2011, RehabWeek is a biennial event that unites global conferences in rehabilitation technology, fostering collaboration among engineers, clinicians, researchers, and industry professionals. With its inclusive agenda of keynote lectures, panel discussions, workshops, and product demonstrations, RehabWeek has become a beacon of innovation in the field, facilitating interdisciplinary advancements in patient care. The 2025 edition promises to bring together leading organisations, including ICORR, ACRM, IFESS, ISVR, MotusAcademy, and IISART, furthering its mission to inspire transformative developments in rehabilitation technology.Robotimize at RehabWeek 2025To announce its readiness to the international stage, Robotimize has taken the Platinum Sponsorship and the Main Exhibitor booth, thus taking the centre stage at RehabWeek 2025. It plans to unveil its plan towards VivantePlexusTM system, an advanced rehabilitation platform that integrates robotics, functional electrical stimulation (FES), and real-time data analytics. Alongside this, Robotimize will demonstrate its Vivante series products, which include:. Electric Tilt Tables: Supporting incremental acclimatisation for patients regaining mobility and balance.. Robotic Therapy Devices: Precision-engineered solutions for tailored upper and lower limb rehabilitation.. Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) Systems: Cutting-edge devices promoting motor recovery in neurological impairments.. Cryotherapy Equipment: Innovative cold therapy solutions for pain and inflammation management.. Deep Muscle Stimulation Devices: Advanced tools for alleviating muscle tension and accelerating recovery.These technologies aim to transform rehabilitation practices by offering patient-centred, data-driven, and adaptive solutions. Kerry Guo, Co-Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group, emphasized the significance of the company's participation in RehabWeek as a testament to its commitment to advancing rehabilitation through innovation and collaboration.Zen Koh, President and Ambassador of IISART, and Founder of MotusAcademy and a Strategic Advisor to Robotimize, emphasised the critical need for collaboration between companies and research institutions to drive progress in the rehabilitation technology sector. He highlighted Robotimize's Alliance for Collaborative Excellence as a prime example of this approach, showcasing the power of strategic partnerships to build momentum and deliver benefits across the industry.Another Strategic Advisor to Robotimize, Denny Oetomo, a professor at the University of Melbourne and a researcher in rehabilitation robotics, emphasized the unique characteristic of this industry sector in its strong connection and inter-dependence with the research and academic community. He noted that Robotimize's participation in RehabWeek, the premier event that unites industry, clinical, and academic stakeholders, is a testament to its continued connection to the scientific advancement and rigorous approach to technology, fostering collaboration and advancing innovation in the field.Collaboration with ACE PartnersRobotimize's Alliance for Collaborative Excellence (ACE) partners bring specialized expertise in areas such as cognitive technology, neurophysiology, virtual reality, and robotics therapy. This collaborative approach reflects Robotimize's commitment to delivering integrated and effective rehabilitation solutions that address diverse patient needs.Driving Trends in Rehabilitation TechnologyRobotimize's presence at RehabWeek 2025 aligns with the most influential trends shaping the industry:.Integration of Robotics and AI: Leveraging advanced technologies to create adaptive, data-driven rehabilitation systems..Tele-rehabilitation: Enhancing access to care through remote therapy solutions..Patient-Centric Design: Crafting customized solutions to address individual patient requirements..Collaborative Ecosystems: Partnering with academic institutions and healthcare providers to drive innovation and improve outcomes.Key Objectives at RehabWeek 2025Robotimize's goals for RehabWeek 2025 include:1.Knowledge Sharing: Conducting workshops and seminars to educate professionals on cutting-edge advancements in rehabilitation technology.2.Product Demonstrations: Showcasing the capabilities of the VivantePlexusTM system and VivanteTM series through live, interactive sessions.3.Strategic Networking: Building partnerships with global healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers.4.Advancing Standards: Advocating for the establishment and adoption of industry-wide standards to ensure safety, quality, and interoperability.These initiatives reinforce Robotimize's commitment to leading the industry toward more accessible, innovative, and impactful rehabilitation practices.Contact InformationJerry HongMedia Contact, Robotimize GroupEmail: ...Even KohGeneral Manager, Robotimize GroupEmail: ...Robotimize's participation at RehabWeek 2025 marks a pivotal step toward innovation and collaboration in rehabilitation technology. The company welcomes clinicians, researchers, and industry professionals to explore its integrated solutions and engage in shaping the future of healthcare. For more information, visit Robotimize.

