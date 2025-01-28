Gasbuddy Launches New Pay With Gasbuddy+TM Card, Expanding Fuel Savings Opportunities Beyond The Pump

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Pay with GasBuddy+TM card goes beyond traditional discounts, offering drivers a powerful savings tool that can make a significant impact on annual expenses. With Americans spending an average of $2,000 to $4,000 on fuel annually, the card's potential savings of up to 33 cents per gallon could translate to hundreds of dollars in annual savings for drivers.

Key Benefits of the Pay with GasBuddy+ TM Card



Save up to 33¢/gal* with the new Pay with GasBuddy+TM card



3¢/gal* on every fill-up and 5¢/gal at select stations



Up to 30¢/gal* with an activated Deal Alert

3¢/gal* savings for every $25 spent on non-fuel purchases inside convenience stores

Opportunity to save up to 50¢/gal* with an activated Deal Alert with Pay with GasBuddy+ Premium Guaranteed fuel savings nationwide, everywhere Mastercard® is accepted

"The Pay with GasBuddy+ card isn't just another fuel card-it's a strategic bridge connecting consumer convenience with unprecedented value for both GasBuddy users and brand partners," said Todd Gulbransen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Programs at PDI Technologies. "By seamlessly integrating personalized offers, real-time spending insights, and exclusive partner benefits, we're transforming how people interact with their savings tools at the fuel and convenience locations they choose."

Drivers in the US can learn more and sign up for the Pay with GasBuddy+TM card for free at gasbuddy/pay . No credit check is required and the request for a card takes just a few minutes.

The Pay with GasBuddy+TM card is powered by Corpay (NYSE: CPAY ), a global S&P 500 corporate payments company. Corpay's services include issuing fuel cards to customers and providing advanced technology to facilitate, monitor, and control transactions made at retailers.

The Pay with GasBuddy+TM card is issued by Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

*Outlined savings are only applicable to cardholders who have opted into Auto Pay for their Pay with GasBuddy+TM card transactions. See cardholder agreement for additional reward details.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddyTM payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded over 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Technologies in 2021, GasBuddy's publishing and software businesses enable the world's leading fuel, convenience, QSR, and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Nicole Petersen

Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE GasBuddy