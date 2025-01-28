Salad And Go Launches New Greens For Everyone Seasonal Menu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"We're bucking conventional thinking that greens are only for wealthy enthusiasts," explains Salad and Go CMO Nicole Portwood. "When our guests come to Salad and Go, they are going to get fresh and flavorful at an accessible price point, and our new 'Greens for Everyone' menu is the perfect intersection of craveable flavor and the good stuff that makes us feel great. I'm especially excited for our first-ever juice, which carries an amazing nutrition profile and delicious, refreshing taste, but with no added sugars and at a fraction of the price of fancy juice concepts."

Building on its existing menu of made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and hand-crafted beverages, the new items will be available through the spring:



Good Greens Salad starts with a bed of romaine and spinach mix and builds complexity, flavor and fiber with roasted Brussels sprouts, cucumber, marinated chickpeas, croutons and avocado, all topped off with a vibrant lemon basil vinaigrette. Available as a salad or a wrap with chicken for under $8.

Green Reviver Juice features apple, fresh ginger, lemon, kale, spinach, and parsley for a burst of nutrients perfect for any time of day. No added sugar. 24 oz for $2.75. Green Enchilada Chili is a hearty 10 oz bowl featuring tender chicken and cannellini beans flavored with a tasty medley of green peppers (poblano, jalapenos and green bell), spices and green enchilada sauce for a kick. Served with a topping of tortilla strips, this is a filling meal under $5.

Innovation on the Menu for 2025

Salad and Go promises that this new year menu is a signal of more great things to come in 2025. Building off the successful 2024 menu innovations, the culinary team led by Chef Patino is also preparing for category expansions beyond the team's core salads, wraps and soups.

Ninety-one percent of consumers report they are more likely to visit a chain if they provide limited-time offers or new items.2

"The culinary team at Salad and Go is really emboldened by the success of 2024's menu innovations. Our guests showed up in person and on social media raving about everything from our Steak Fajita Wraps to the Summer Caprese Salad to the Fall Beet Goes On Superfood Salad," explains Chef Daniel Patino. "Get ready to see us pushing into new categories and flavors this year while remaining true to our mission to make good food at a good price. It's always about giving our guests the quality of product that they deserve, at the price they deserve, and that's what makes for a truly happy meal."

About Salad and Go

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious and healthy food. Our unique model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you – all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates more than 140 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada and is expanding rapidly. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. We foster a company culture that prioritizes the wellbeing of all our team members and are a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award featured in USA TODAY, a distinction honoring organizations that are taking the lead in putting their employees first. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit .

For more information, contact:

Carly Wilhem, 360PR+

[email protected]

732-237-4533

1 The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults eat 1.5 to 2 cup-equivalents of fruits and 2 to 3 cup-equivalents of vegetables every day (U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dietary guidelines for Americans ). However, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture, almost 90 percent of the U.S. population does not meet the recommendation for vegetables. U.S. Department of Agriculture, & U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (2020). Dietary Guidelines for Americans , 2020-2025 (9th ed.).

2 Circana. (2023). Circana report reveals the strategic influence and timeless impact of limited-time offers in shaping consumer behavior. Circana.

SOURCE Salad and Go