Heavy Load Transportation: Low-Profile Pallet Transporter

The company's motor extended below the height of standard transporters, requiring a custom equipment solution. The low clearance of the garage doors within the facility limited the available options. To address these challenges, the company needed a flexible solution that would not compromise safety or ease of use.

In collaboration with the customer and our expert engineers, Align introduced a custom low-profile pallet transporter designed to meet their needs. Key features include:



High Capacity: Handles loads up to 120,000 lbs

Low Height: Just 12 3⁄4 inches off the ground, allowing smooth movement through tight spaces Ease of Use: Equipped with user-friendly remote-control steering for easy navigation

"This transporter's flexibility is its greatest strength. It handles anything you throw at it while navigating spaces that cranes or other solutions simply can't," said Blake Ringger, Design Engineer.

The low-profile pallet transporter has become an essential part of the company's operations and allowed operators to quickly master the remote-control system from day one. Beyond the initial motor housing project, the transporter's multi-use allowed it to be used for other heavy loads, making it a cost-effective solution.

This custom-engineered solution demonstrates how innovative design can solve industry-specific challenges, providing a safe, efficient, and flexible answer to material handling needs. The low-profile pallet transporter not only addressed the utility company's immediate challenges but also positioned them for long-term operational success.

For more information about this groundbreaking solution, please contact: [email protected] , call us at 800-888-0018 or visit .

