Flutterflow Announces New Collaboration With Google Cloud And Accenture To Accelerate Product Innovation For The Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

The Product Innovation Accelerator is a comprehensive solution specifically designed to assist CPG companies in rapidly ideating, designing, and testing new products. The CPG sector is continuously evolving to meet fast-changing consumer preferences, manage high-volume production demands, and navigate complex chains. This accelerator addresses these challenges by offering a streamlined, AI-powered solution that accelerates ideation, concept generation and testing, ensuring products are market-ready more quickly and effectively.

"Generative AI is transforming how product teams explore quality ideas, blending human creativity with machine learning insights," said Abel Mengistu, FlutterFlow co-founder and CEO. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud and Accenture leverages FlutterFlow's strengths to empower CPG companies to design innovative digital products and achieve business value faster than ever."

Key Features of the Product Innovation Accelerator



Data-Powered Consumer Insights : The accelerator generates insights from diverse data sources, including customer feedback and market trends, allowing CPG businesses to quickly identify key opportunities and respond to evolving consumer demands.

Automated Content Generation : Leveraging Google GenAI, concept imagery will be generated and saved along with concepts to enable visualization with image or video.

Rapid Product Concept Development : Product teams can utilize AI to generate and test concepts in multiple languages, streamlining the design process and fostering innovation within the CPG industry.

Synthetic Testing for Risk Reduction : By simulating consumer behaviors across various datasets, this solution ensures that new CPG products are market-ready, minimizing risks prior to launch. Seamless Integration with Existing Systems : By leveraging FlutterFlow's visual development capabilities, CPG companies can accelerate the development of high-quality, responsive digital experiences across mobile, web, and desktop platforms. The solution also integrates with Google Cloud's data services, ensuring scalability and security at every step.

"We're committed to leveraging AI to transform product innovation," said Sonia Fife, Global Leader, CPG Strategic Industries. "With FlutterFlow and Accenture, we've developed a solution that accelerates the journey from concept to market-ready product."

Sudhindra k Ghanathe, Global Leader for Industry and Function, Accenture Google Business Group added, "This collaboration leverages the innovative capabilities of FlutterFlow and Google Cloud, combined with Accenture's deep expertise in CPG client requirements, to deliver a successful solution. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower CPG organizations to accelerate and enhance their new product innovation cycles by leveraging the full potential of Google's Generative AI."

The Product Innovation Accelerator is now available globally. For more information on how this solution can enhance product innovation for your organization, contact the FlutterFlow team at [email protected] .

About FlutterFlow

FlutterFlow is a leading visual development platform that revolutionizes the way teams create, design, and deploy applications. With over 1.6M users across 200+ countries, FlutterFlow enables teams to build apps without extensive coding knowledge. With an intuitive visual interface, granular control over app experience and cross-platform deployment capabilities, FlutterFlow is trusted by startups and Fortune 500 companies alike to accelerate their product development and deliver innovative digital solutions quickly and efficiently. Learn more at .

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation-led company with approximately 750,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Contact:

Scott Morgan

FlutterFlow

[email protected]

Sudhindra K Ghanathe

Accenture

[email protected]

Sharad Sinha

Google Cloud

[email protected]

