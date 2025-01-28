Whey Protein Market Size To Surpass USD 26.71 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global whey protein size was valued at USD 12.35 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 13.45 billion in 2025 to reach USD 26.71 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whey protein is a high-quality protein derived from milk during the cheese-making process. When milk curdles, it separates into curds and whey, with whey being the liquid portion. This liquid is processed and dried into a powder to create whey protein , widely known for its rich amino acid profile and excellent digestibility. It is a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, making it highly effective for muscle repair, recovery, and growth. Available in various forms like concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate, whey protein is a popular choice among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals.

Market Dynamics

Growing health consciousness among consumers drives the global market

The increasing health consciousness among consumers is a key driver of global whey protein market growth. People are becoming more aware of protein's vital role in promoting overall health, strengthening bones, and supporting weight management. Whey protein, known for its high quality and easy digestibility, is widely recognized for aiding muscle recovery, enhancing metabolism, and boosting immune health.

For example, the 2023 International Whey Protein Conference highlighted the rising interest in whey protein's functional benefits, sparking innovation in new product offerings. Brands such as Dymatize and Bulk Natural are leveraging this trend by introducing diverse whey protein options tailored to health-conscious audiences. As more individuals adopt healthier lifestyles, the global demand for whey protein is expected to grow steadily.

Advancements in technology and consumer demand for personalized health products create tremendous opportunities

Advancements in technology and the rising demand for personalized health products are unlocking new opportunities in the global whey protein market. Innovations in protein extraction and flavor enhancement enable companies to develop tailored products that address specific dietary needs, such as lactose-free or plant-based alternatives.

For instance, brands like Klean Athlete utilize cutting-edge manufacturing processes to create high-purity whey protein with minimal additives, appealing to health-focused consumers. Similarly, personalized nutrition platforms like DNAfit and Habit are incorporating protein into their plans, using genetic and health data to provide individualized recommendations.

As more consumers prioritize products aligned with their unique health goals, the market for personalized whey protein solutions is expected to expand significantly, driving future growth.

Regional Analysis

North America remains the dominant region in the global market due to its established fitness culture, high health awareness, and robust demand for sports nutrition. The U.S. is a significant contributor, with major brands like Optimum Nutrition and Dymatize leading the market. The popularity of protein supplements in daily diets, especially among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, is a key driver. Moreover, the rise in lifestyle-related health issues, such as obesity, has propelled interest in protein-enriched products.

Key Highlights



By Type, the global market is segmented into isolate, concentrate, and hydrolysate. The whey protein isolate segment dominates the global market.

By Applications, the global market is segmented into sports nutrition, food and beverages, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, and others. The sports nutrition segment owns the highest market share. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Optimum NutritionMuscleBlKazeDymatizeMyProteinBSN (Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition)Gold Standard WheyGNCMuscleTechIsopureQuest NutritionKlean AthleteBodylogixBulk NaturalPEScienceLabrada

Recent Developments

In September 2024, Avvatar launched a personalized performance whey aimed at addressing protein deficiency. The brand focuses on providing tailored protein solutions based on individual health needs and goals. By offering personalized whey protein formulations, Avvatar aims to cater to consumers seeking specific nutritional benefits, such as muscle recovery or weight management.

Segmentation

By Type



Isolate

Concentrate Hydrolysate

By Applications



Sports Nutrition

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Infant Nutrition Others

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

