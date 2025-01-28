Rajasthan Govt Launches Online Interactive Interface For Investors To Track Mou Progress

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 28 (IANS) The Rajasthan on Tuesday launched an interactive interface for investors who signed MoUs during the recently concluded 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024.

The interface, launched by the Industries Department's nodal agency for investment promotion, the Bureau of Investment (BIP), will allow investors to check current progress on their respective memorandum of understanding, submit queries to the respective department, and seamlessly share feedback/inputs.

The investors will be able to access the information related to their respective MoU by signing into the portal with the help of their registered mobile number and their MoU unique identification number.

After successfully verifying their credentials on the portal, the investor will be able to avail of all the MoU details, including the current status, milestones, and tasks that have been completed along with the real-time status of all approvals.

The online interface will also allow the investors to seek an appointment with the concerned Department Secretary/Commissioner to share their inputs, feedback, and grievances which will facilitate expeditious approvals from the concerned department.

Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries, Rajasthan, said, "The launch of this interactive investor interface is a crucial step to build confidence among investors, handhold them at every step, enhancing the accountability of all departments towards expeditiously implementing the MoUs signed during the investment summit."

Speaking about the significance of the online investor interface, Inderjeet Singh, Commissioner, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), Rajasthan, said, "The investor interface delineates the milestones that are to be completed by various departments during the implementation of an MoU. The portal will enhance accountability and keep the investors updated about the status of their MoU."

The Rajasthan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma concluded the investment summit in December last year signing record investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore.

Since the conclusion of the investment summit, the government has adopted a whole-of-government approach to expeditiously and successfully implement the signed MoUs, said officials.