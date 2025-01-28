Donatos Pizza Continues Growth Success In Texas Unveiling Houston Franchise Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are looking to sign franchise groups and partners to build the first 30 locations in the Greater Houston market," said Vice President of Development and Franchising at Donatos Pizza, Jeff Baldwin. "With decades of experience and valuable insights, we offer exceptional support to our franchise partners, providing a scalable and profitable opportunity for those seeking to join the brand."

Donatos Pizza Expanding Edge to Edge in Texas

The premium pizza franchise has already introduced its presence in Texas through locations in Flower Mound and Frisco, with locals praising the abundantly topped pizzas. The recent Houston development showcases that the brand has firmly set its sights on Texas, signaling its commitment to expanding in a key market where many franchises are focusing. With this move, the brand is not only making a bold entrance into a thriving, competitive region but also demonstrating that it is poised to become a major player in Texas.

"With strong brand recognition and proven success across the nation, we know our business model is the right fit for franchise groups looking to develop in Texas," said Kevin King, CEO and President at Donatos Pizza. "This year, we are looking to add 3-5 new locations across DFW and Houston. We look forward to welcoming aspiring Texas entrepreneurs to explore our franchise opportunity and for customers to experience the difference of our high-quality pizza."

Join the Family: Explore Franchising Opportunities with Donatos Pizza

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 175 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit .

