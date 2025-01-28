Dogecoin Sees $54 Million Leaving Binance As Price Drops By 9%: Opportunity For Buyers?

(MENAFN- Breaking) Recent data on the blockchain indicates that a significant holder has removed a large amount of the from the exchange , a potential bullish signal for the price.

Large Binance Withdrawal by Dogecoin Whale After Correction

According to information from the digital currency transaction monitoring service Whale Alert , a substantial transaction was identified on the Dogecoin in the last 24 hours.

This transfer involved the movement of 175,274,112 DOGE within the network, valued at approximately $54.7 million at the time of the transaction.

Given the scale of this transaction, it is likely that a significant investor, known as a whale , was behind it. Whales are prominent players in the market who possess substantial amounts of the asset in their wallets.

Whales with large holdings can have a notable impact on the market due to their substantial influence. Thus, their actions are closely monitored for potential market implications.

The impact of a whale's actions on an asset depends on their intended purpose. However, the anonymity of blockchain transactions often makes it challenging to interpret the motives behind such transfers.

Fortunately, in this particular case, one identifiable feature stands out: the involvement of a wallet linked to a centralized platform. Below are the specific details of this Dogecoin whale transaction.







It is evident that the destination address for the transaction was an unknown wallet, suggesting it belongs to an individual investor. On the contrary, the sender's address was linked to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance . Such movements, where tokens are transferred from an exchange to a personal wallet, are referred to as exchange outflows .

Typically, investors move their Dogecoin to self-custody for long-term holding, indicating a positive outlook for the memecoin's price with exchange outflows.

Following a significant drop in the Dogecoin price, this whale executed an exchange outflow, potentially implying that the tokens were acquired at a lower price. This suggests confidence from large investors in accumulating more of the memecoin during a dip.

DOGE Price Analysis

Currently, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.32, reflecting a decline of over 10% in the past week.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.