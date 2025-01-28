High Roller Technologies Partners With Golden Whale To Revolutionize Data-Driven Retention And Acquisition Strategies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Leverage Golden Whale's Predictive AI Models and Machine Solution

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, (“High Roller” and the“Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of High Roller and Fruta , each a premium brand in gaming and a destination for high rollers, is thrilled to announce it has partnered with Golden Whale , an industry-leading data science company that will add a strong emphasis on data-driven strategies and machine learning innovation to its operations.

Beginning their collaboration in late Q4 2024, High Roller will continue to leverage Golden Whale's expertise to enhance retention and acquisition efforts. By implementing predictive AI models and optimizing revenue streams and player cohorts, this partnership aims to redefine the online casino experience and maximize its potential.

Golden Whale Partnership Fuels Growth and Drives Innovation

Chris Azzopardi, Chief Product Officer of High Roller, stated,“Partnering with Golden Whale will take High Roller to the next level in retention and revenue optimization. This collaboration will also streamline internal resources and budgets, enabling us to further sharpen our focus on executing and advancing our growth trajectory plans.”

Claudia Heiling, Co-Founder and COO of Golden Whale, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting High Roller's impressive growth trajectory and untapped potential. "High Roller has demonstrated consistent growth and innovation, making them an ideal partner. We are excited to contribute to their continued success and to achieve new milestones in orchestrating and optimizing all available player engagement components together."

About Golden Whale

Golden Whale is a provider of data-driven services and machine-learning technology to the gaming industry. Our solutions have created uplifts of 100 to 200 percent and integrate with existing gaming systems or can be used as new building blocks to enable gaming companies to improve on complex decision-making processes and permanent optimization efforts. This allows them to turn existing system components from CRM, personalization tools, gamification, and game environments into learning systems.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE American. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 premium games from more than 50 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

...

800-460-1039