David Ciampini Promoted To Vice President Of Project Development At LPL Solar

"David's leadership and knowledge make him an ideal fit for this role," said Mike Little, President of LPL Solar. "We are excited for the continued impact he will bring."

As Vice President of Project Development, David will work hand in hand with our clients, including preconstruction, design, contracting, and operations, to bring projects from concept to reality. David is a key driver of LPL Solar's expansion into new markets, furthering the company's growth in the sector.

David earned a bachelor's degree in management from the University of Florida. He is actively involved in industry organizations such as the Urban Land Institute Tampa Bay and the Society of Real Estate Professionals. Additionally, he serves on the Construction Advisory Board for Morton Plant Hospital.

About LPL Solar LLC

LPL Solar LLC is a distinguished leader in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on self-perform capabilities, LPL Solar caters to a diverse clientele, including independent power producers and utility companies. The company offers comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, covering a broad spectrum of energy infrastructure, including PV Plants, Substations, Switchyards, and cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

