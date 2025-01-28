German Chancellor Scholz calls for stronger global efforts in Gaza

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for stronger international efforts to secure a better future for Palestinians in Gaza. Speaking in Berlin, Scholz urged all parties to adhere to the Gaza ceasefire, release hostages, and increase humanitarian aid to the region. He emphasized the importance of planning Gaza’s and economic future as a means to ensure Israel’s security and counter extremism.



Scholz highlighted the need to provide Gaza’s residents with a path to freedom and dignity. He reiterated Germany’s and the EU’s readiness to support these efforts, including backing a reformed Palestinian Authority to take responsibility for governing Gaza. This, according to Scholz, would contribute to stability and peace in the region.



The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, achieved after prolonged negotiations, took effect on January 19. It ended Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which reportedly resulted in over 47,300 Palestinian deaths, mainly women and children, and more than 111,400 injuries. The truce marked a critical turning point in the conflict, opening the door for international discussions on Gaza’s future.



In the context of the conflict, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for violations in the Palestinian territories.

MENAFN28012025000045015839ID1109138238