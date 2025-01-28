Media focuses entirely on emotional reunions of four observers with their families

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, the media's focus was entirely on the emotional reunions of four observers with their families, with images being broadcast endlessly. This constant coverage, filled with spontaneous statements from reporters, seemed to fill the airwaves with little new information. While the emotional relief of these reunions was understandable after months of anticipation, this widespread attention begs the question: What is being ignored? What is left out of the narrative, and who benefits from this neglect? As the world watched these emotional moments, the tragic death of two-year-old Laila al-Khatib, killed by an Israeli sniper in a village near Jenin, went largely unnoticed. Since the ceasefire in Gaza, violence has escalated in the West Bank: lives lost, hundreds wounded, and numerous Palestinians detained. Villages are besieged, military vehicles patrol, and streets are empty as communities face expulsion and intensified security measures. The addition of numerous checkpoints has turned daily life for Palestinians into a nightmare.



The official justification for the increased violence is security: a response to attacks in Tel Aviv and other areas, along with fears of shooting and IEDs being planted. Yet, this crackdown may be unintentionally serving Hamas's interests. The more oppressive and violent the response, the more radicalized the population becomes, seeing Hamas as the only force capable of providing salvation. This approach also helps Hamas showcase its strength against the perceived weakness of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has been heavily criticized for its recent actions, particularly in Jenin. Despite a recent agreement between Palestinian factions and the PA to deploy police forces in Jenin, the Israeli military's actions show the population that the PA cannot protect them, indirectly strengthening Hamas’s influence. On the Israeli side, the unrest in the West Bank benefits the far-right factions and Netanyahu’s government. The latest military actions are partly driven by settler violence against Palestinians, following the release of prisoners in the deal. Politically, figures like Bezalel Smotrich, who demanded military action in the West Bank to remain in government, have played a role in the escalation. In addition, the government’s satisfaction with suppressing Palestinian celebrations and restricting movement has added fuel to the fire. Some analysts believe that military decisions have been influenced by political motives, with Netanyahu potentially using the operation to maintain political alliances, particularly with Smotrich.

