Trump states that he discussed possibility of transferring Palestinians from Gaza to "neighboring countries"

(MENAFN) US President Donald stated on Tuesday that he had discussed the possibility of transferring Palestinians from Gaza to "neighboring countries" with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Trump expressed his desire to help Gaza's residents live in a peaceful environment, describing the Gaza Strip as "hell" for many years.



In response, Egypt and Jordan have firmly rejected any plans, whether Israeli or other proposals, to transfer Gaza’s residents, viewing them as another form of displacement. Egypt’s Foreign reaffirmed its position on Sunday, stressing its commitment to the resolution of the Palestinian issue and advocating for the implementation of a two-state solution.



The ministry emphasized that the Palestinian cause remains central to Middle Eastern stability. Delays in resolving the conflict, ending the occupation, and restoring Palestinian rights have been a primary cause of regional instability. Egypt reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people’s right to their land and homeland, condemning any efforts to undermine those rights, including through settlement expansion, annexation, or displacement.



Additionally, Egypt called on the international community to act toward implementing the two-state solution, ensuring the creation of a Palestinian state encompassing all its territory, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, in line with international resolutions and the borders of June 4, 1967.

