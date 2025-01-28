Psychologists Release Guidebook Rules Of Internal Movement To Maintain Emotional Health - Zelenska

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Within the framework of the All-Ukrainian mental program "How are You?" psychologists have prepared a special guidebook "Rules of Internal Movement" to maintain emotional health.

The spouse of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

The First Lady emphasized that "Ukrainians are striking in their strength, endurance and ability to tackle challenges. But even the strongest sometimes feel tired or discouraged. At such moments, we may lose our balance and ability to react rationally."

According to the First Lady, with respect for everyone's experience, the All-Ukrainian mental health program "How are You?" in cooperation with psychologist Svitlana Roiz has drafted a special guidebook on emotional regulation, a collection-workshop "Rules of Internal Movement."

“These are short reminders on how to stabilize your internal state and emotions when necessary to maintain resilience under any circumstances. How to stop and listen to your own needs. How, no matter what happens, to remind yourself: you are on your own way,” Zelenska noted.

As the First Lady emphasized, the workshop contains information on how to be aware of the body's resources, emotions, your values, and influence your thoughts and reactions.

She called for exploring the guide in a convenient format. In particular, a detailed digital version is already available for viewing and downloading on the“How are You?” platform in the“Resilience” section.

“Values ​​are our navigator, emotions are our fuel, and self-care is a resource that helps us stay and keep others on our common path, because the resilience of one is the resilience of millions,” Zelenska emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Olena Zelenska shared advice from psychologists on how to maintain healthy information space amid war and keep up emotional health.