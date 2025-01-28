Large-Scale Fire Extinguished In Sumy Region After Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A large-scale fire is being extinguished in the Sumy region after a strike by Russian in a village in the Sumy district.

This was reported in a telegram by the State Emergency Service in Sumy region, Ukrinform reports.

“On January 28, during a night attack by the enemy, one of the villages of Sumy district was struck. A fire broke out in a non-residential building. The State Emergency Service immediately arrived at the scene and began to extinguish the fire. Due to the high fire load, the fire quickly engulfed the wooden materials inside the building and spread over a large area,” the statement said.

Video: Official channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescuers from the regional center were also involved in the firefighting .

The fire has now been localized.

Rescuers are still working. They are searching for hidden fires.

Infrastructure facility indistrict affected by Russian drone attack

As Ukrinform reported, 4 enemy Russian Shaheds were shot down in the sky over Sumy region toda .

Photo: SES of Sumy region