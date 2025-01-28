Beyond And Booking Partner To Empower Hosts Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This integration enables vacation rental partners to automatically sync daily and seasonal dynamic pricing and manage their listings seamlessly between systems. By combining Beyond's dynamic pricing - which uses real-time data, historical trends, and machine to adjust nightly pricing - with Booking's global reach, properties can stay competitively priced and maximize occupancy year-round.

Addressing Key Challenges for Hosts

Managing dynamic pricing, optimizing occupancy, and staying competitive in the ever-changing can be challenging for ordinary short-term rental hosts and property managers. That's why Beyond is excited to announce this new integration with Booking, designed to help solve common headaches. With this advanced integration, vacation rental partners can avoid common pricing and availability syncing issues that can lead to overbooking and underpricing, allowing for more time to be spent on revenue maximization strategies.

"This partnership with Booking is a pivotal moment for Beyond and the vacation rental partners we serve," said Maria Flores Portillo, Chief Revenue Officer at Beyond. "By aligning our advanced revenue management solutions with Booking's unmatched global traveler reach, we're creating new possibilities for hosts and property managers to boost their revenue and fill their calendars. Together, we're simplifying how hosts manage their listings while opening doors to untapped markets and more bookings. It's a collaboration that will help our customers thrive in today's fast-evolving short-term rental industry."

"We are excited to start this partnership with Beyond and leverage their unique revenue management expertise to further empower our partners and help property managers on Beyond start or accelerate making the most of the Booking's growth and investments in the vacation rental space", said Eric Bergaglia, VP of Homes & Growth Segments at Booking.

About Beyond

Beyond is fueling the Stays Industry by championing and innovating the discipline of Revenue Management for hospitality businesses worldwide. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the short-term rental market in 2013, Beyond has helped thousands of users price millions of listings and generate billions of dollars in revenue. Beyond's unparalleled access to and analysis of real-time, advanced global short-term rental data powers its ability to unlock, inform, and automate action for every kind of hospitality business. Learn more about how Beyond is powering the business of Stays.

